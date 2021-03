The Newton Lady Tigers had made it through the season with Ja’Leah Hickmon and Zia Shields doing most of the scoring. But the New Site Lady Royals made sure that those two weren’t enough on Tuesday. The Lady Royals used a suffocating press defense and rolled to a 66-33 win over Newton on Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Lady Royals backed up the Newton win with a win over Calh...