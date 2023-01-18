The Sebastopol girls won two out of three games this past week.

The Lady Bobcats opened the week with a big 45-40 win over McAdams before falling 39-29 to Noxapater. They finished the week with a 34-23 win over Leake County.

The Bobcats lost two out of three games as they opened with a 61-41 loss to McAdams. After taking a 59-59 win over Noxapater, the Bobcats lost 82-75 in double overtime to Leake County on Saturday.

Sebastopol will travel to French Camp on Tuesday and then travel to Ethel on Friday. They will finish the week by hosting Sebastopol on Saturday.

Sebastopol girls 34, Leake County 23

The Lady Bobcats overcame an early deficit and took an 11-point win over the Lady Gators.

Leake County led 10-9 at the end of the first before Sebastopol outscored the Lady Gators 10-4 in the second and led 19-14 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Leake County 9-3 in the third and led 28-17 going to the fourth, where each team scored six points.

Takayla Williams was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line and led Sebastopol with 11 points while Hadley Thrash and Cerise Magculang each had five points apiece.

Leake County boys 82, Sebastopol 75 (2OT)

After overcoming an early deficit to force overtime, the Bobcats dropped a seven-point decision on Saturday.

Leake led 15-9 at the end of the first and outscored the Bobcats 19-7 in the second to lead 34-16 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Leake 21-11 in the third and 21-13 in the fourth to tie the game at 58-58. Each team scored 13 in the first overtime and Leake outscored Sebastopol 11-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Jaylin Hughes and Luke McGarrity led Sebastopol with 16 points apiece while Kari Michaels had 14 points and Andarius McDougle had 12 points. David Williams also had nine points for the Bobcats.

Noxapater girls 39, Sebastopol 29

The Lady Bobctats were unable to hold onto an early lead as the Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth to take a 10-point win on Friday night.

Sebastopol outscored Noxapater 9-6 in the first period and 10-4 in the second to lead 19-10 at the half. Noxapater then outscored Sebastopol 10-6 in the third to cut the lead to 25-20. The Lady Tigers then outscored the Lady Bobcats 19-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Takayla Williams led Sebastopol with 10 points while Cerise Magculang and Lamissy Hicks each had five points. Georgi Gunn also chipped in four points.

Sebastopol boys 69, Noxapater 59

The Bobcats opened up an early lead and maintained that advantage to take a 10-point win over the Tigers.

Sebastopol jumped out to a 16-6 lead and then each team scored 15 in the second period as the Bobcats led 31-21 at the half. Sebastopol outscored Noxapater 23-21 in the third Noxapater took the fourth 17-15 for the final margin.

Kenyon White and Luke McGarrity each had 14 points to lead Sebastopol while Jaylin Hughes had 13 points. Kari Michaels had 10 point while Adarius McDougle and Hayden Moorehead each had eight points apiece.

Sebastopol girls 45, McAdams 40

The Lady Bobcats held off the Lady Bulldogs in the second half to take a five-point win in district play.

Sebastopol outscored McAdams 10-8 in the first and 13-8 in the second to lead 23-16 at the half. McAdams fought back in the third and outscored Sebastopol 15-10 to cut the lead to 33-31. But the Lady Bobcats then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Lamissy Hicks led Sebastopol with 14 points while Takayla Williams had 10 points. Georgi Gunn had eight points while Anna Grace Stewart chipped in six points.

McAdams boys 61, Sebastopol 41

The Bulldogs dominated the first three periods and took a 20-point win over the Bobcats.

McAdams led 12-3 at the end of the first and outscored Sebastopol 20-12 in the second for a 32-15 lead. McAdams then put the game away and outscored Sebastopol 24-7 to lead 56-22 going to the fourth. Sebastopol took the fourth period 19-5 to take the win.

Kenyon White led Sebastopol with 18 points while Kari Michaels had eight points and Andarius McDougle added seven points.