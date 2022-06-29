﻿The city of Newton held a retirement celebration for Parks and Recreations Director Evelyn Bender this past week.

Newton city manager Jay Powell said Bender’s importance can’t be measured.

“She’s means a lot to this city and has a great impact on the youth of this city,” Powell said. “When I hired her, the main thing she told me was that she wanted to be able to work with the youth. She was working at the school at the school and the maintenance part was right up her ally. She was just so instrumental in being a role model and a shoulder to lean on for some of our troubled youth.”

Powell said Bender was “one of a kind” and was a “Newton County sports legend” who had “devoted her whole lift to kids.”

“Her work ethic and dedication are unmatched,” Powell said. “Money has never really been that important to her. When she took the recreation director’s job, she didn’t even ask about the money because it’s never been about the money, it’s about the kids. It’s about enjoying your job. We have talked about the fact that you have to want to get up every morning and come to your job. We both look forward to getting up every morning and coming to work because we love what we do and she certainly does.”

Newton basketball coach Crandal Porter, who coached both boys and girls at the school, said he has leaned on Bender over the years.

“I will say this, Mrs. Bender has meant everything to Newton basketball,” Porter said. “There was somebody that our kids could look to if you had dreams of playing Division I basketball or playing professional basketball. She played at the highest level and came back to Newton and gave back to the community. When I first got here, she was one of the first people I contacted. I coached her daughter and that was a great relationship. She was huge in my experience in Newton. And to this day, if I have a big decision, her input and opinion is very important to me.”

Bender helped started a youth basketball league in Newton before many other communities started playing Upward basketball.

“That little league program was very important to our high school program,” Porter said. “We were doing that before a lot of other communities and you could tell in our participation and success. But she is way more important that that program. She’s an icon of Newton sports.”

While Bender is the member of numerous sports Hall of Fames, she said her greatest contributions have been to the youth of Newton.

“I think back and I think that every year we get to the end of basketball, it seems like we have a group of kids heading to Jackson and three-fourths of those kids came through our program and I actually had hands on a lot of them,” Bender said. “I would teach them the fundamental stuff and help instill in them a work ethic and to learn you aren’t going to be good just because of your name. They had to learn that they were going to have to do some extra work. Sometimes it’s not the nicest thing and you have to be by yourself and you have to make some sacrifices.”

Bender said it was those relationships that kept her going all through the years.

“When I look at that and when I helped with those kids as 6 or 7-year olds and you actually see the fruits of it, it’s special,” Bender said. “I wouldn’t trade that away for anything. I will probably still be in there. They recognize you and come and speak to me and that’s special. I tell them they haven’t gotten to the real coach yet but they will be ready once they get there. Three of them that have come through our program have gone on to college and some that are headed to college. to know they started with me has it’s rewards. With kids, it’s always something that keeps you going. I have enjoyed it.”

Bender said she probably would stay retired for very long.

“My daughter has a little business, so I suspect I’ll be helping her with that,” Bender said. “I will probably kick back my heels for a week or so and let that soak in and then get busy again. The little stuff she has going, putting down tile and laminate flooring and that kind of thing. We are doing a porch, there will be some things that will keep me busy. It will keep me busy.”