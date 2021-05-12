Howard Clamon Comans, 90, of Newton, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian. He was born Tuesday, Jan. 20, 1931, in Union.

Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Newton. Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the church with burial following in Newton Masonic Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Brian Rushing and the Rev. Dr. Frank Harmon officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Howard was an avid dairy farmer. He loved to work hard, and he instilled that in his family. He was a colonel in the United States Marine Corps. He was asked to attend the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Howard was a loving husband of 67 years. He was also a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his great-granddaughter, Mela. She was the joy of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Caroll and Venia Comans; one son, Rodney Comans; and one son-in-law, Keith Reynolds.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Comans; son, Keith Comans (Debbie); one daughter, Kay Reynolds; four grandchildren, Layla Field (Shannon), Chris Comans, Lindsey Comans and Hannah Cain (Jake); two great-grandchildren, Hank Field and Mela Cain; and four brothers, Louie Comans, Dave Comans, Alton Comans, and Charles Comans.

Pallbearers were Bob Bridges, Dr. John Gipson, Johnny Doerner, John Micah Harmon, Jake Cain, and Charles Godwin.

