The Sebastopol basketball teams only got in one game last week and game away with a pair of win, sweeping Clarkdale on the road.

The Lady Bobcats opened with a 60-34 win over the Lady Bulldogs and the Bobcats finished with a 49-44 come-from-behind win over the Class 3A Bulldogs.

Sebastopol is schedule to return to play as they host Lake on Tuesday in their only scheduled game this week. They will play Monday, Dec. 19 at Scott Central and host Newton County on Tuesday, Dec. 20

Sebastopol girls 60, Clarkdale 34

The Lady Bobcats used a big third period to pull away and take a 26-point win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Sebastopol led 17-15 at the end of the first and 26-20 at the half. But the Lady Bobcats exploded in the second period and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-4 to lead 48-24 going to the fourth. Sebastopol took the fourth 12-10 for the final margin.

Takayla Williams led Sebastopol with 17 points while Anihya Lay had 16 points. Cyrish Magclung had 11 points and Hadley Thrash added eight points.

Sebastopol boys 49, Clarkdale 44

The Bobcats pulled away in the second half and took a five-point win over the Bulldogs.

Sebastopol jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first period before Clarkdale outscored the Bobcats 25-9 in the second and led 34-28 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Clarkdale 9-4 in the third and 12-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Kenyon White led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points while Luke McGarrity had 11 points. Jaylin Hughes had 10 points and Kari Michaels added eight points.