The Newton County boys picked up a big win over Lake last week in their only victory of the week.

The Cougars took a 61-48 win over the Hornets on Tuesday and then dropped a tough 52-43 decision to Neshoba Central on Friday.

The Lady Cougars dropped both contests, falling 43-34 to Lake and 57-37 to Neshoba.

Newton County will travel to Leake Central on Tuesday and to Southeast Lauderdale on Friday.

Newton County boys 61, Lake 48

The Cougars pulled away in the third period and took a hard-fought 13-point win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

County led 14-13 at the end of the first and outscored Lake 18-16 in the second to lead 32-29 at the half. Newton County then outscored Lake 18-8 in the third to take a 40-37 lead into the fourth, where each team scored 11 points.

Dre Jimmie led Newton County with 16 points while Sebastian Johnson had 13 points. Roby Billy had 11 points and Dasan King scored 10 points. Keaton Gray had seven points while Zarius Johnson had six points.

Curly Robinson had 21 points while Ny’Zavion McClendon had 15 points. O’Darius Johnson had seven points and Cameron Hunt chipped in five points.

Lake girls 43, Newton County 34

The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Cougars in each of the first three periods and took a nine-point win on Tuesday night.

Lake led 12-10 at the end of the first and outscored the Lady Cougars 12-9 in the second to lead 24-19 at the half. Lake put the game away in the third by outscoring County 11-4 to lead 35-23 going to the fourth. The Lady Cougars rallied and outscored Lake 11-8 in the fourth for the final margin.

Laneisha Palm led Lake with 16 points while Kelis Odom had 11 points and Lyric Lay added 10 points.

Dazlie Tubby had nine points while Taelyn Nickey and Kelcei Thomas each had five points apiece.

Neshoba Central boys 52, Newton County 43

The Rockets used a big third period to pull away and take a nine-point win over the Cougars on Friday night.

Neshoba led 7-6 at the end of the first and 16-13 at the half. But Neshoba outscored Newton County 18-8 in the third and led 34-21 going to the fourth. The Cougars finished by outscoring the Rockets 22-18 for the final margin.

Keaton Gray led Newton County with 20 points while Dre Jimmie had 10 points.

Neshoba Central girls 57, Newton County 37

The Lady Rockets dominated the first three periods of play and forced 32 turnovers to take a 20-point win over the Lady Cougars.

Neshoba jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first period and outscored County 10-6 in the second to lead 30-16 at the half. Neshoba put the game away in the third, outscoring County 20-8 to take a 50-24 lead into the fourth. The Lady Cougars finished by outscoring Neshoba 13-7 in the fourth.

Kelcei Thomas led Newton County with 10 points while Dazlie Tubby and Shae Jimmie had seven points apiece. Tally Nickey also chipped in six points.