﻿No matter the records, both Lake and Sebastopol coaches expected a hard-hitting game on Friday night between the two Scott County rivals.

That’s exactly what they got.

But it was three big pass plays that made the difference for the Bobcats as they took an 18-6 win over the Hornets on Friday night.

Sebastopol improves to 2-0 on the season while Lake falls to 0-2. Lake will take on 0-2 Pelahatchie this week while Sebastopol will take on 2A Pisgah.

For first-year coach Keith Brown, it was a big win for his program and school.

﻿McCoy Compton sacks Lake quarterback Jalen Gray in the rivalry game Friday night.



Darrell Brown / Special to The Appeal

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Brown said. “I’m happy for them and the coaches, the school and the community. It’s been a while since we have beaten those guys. It was just a battle and both teams laid it out there and left it all on the field. It was a dog fight and I’m very proud of our effort. We battled through some adversity and our defense played their tails off. We had three big plays and that was the difference in the game.”

The only score of the first half came midway through the second quarter when Kari Michaels hit Tyler Perkins on a 40-yard touchdown pass. They try for two failed and Sebastopol led 6-0.

Lake then put together a 13-play drive and got as deep as the Sebastopol 9 before losing the ball on a fumble. The Bobcats then ran out the half and led 6-0 at the half.

“We had our chances to score more points but had too many turnovers and penalties,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “Just too many mental mistakes and we still have nothing that we can hang out hats on. We basically held them on defense most of the night but gave up those three big pass plays. One of those was a missed assignment and the other two we were right there and just didn’t make a play on the ball.”

In the second half, the Hornets pulled even on their first possession when Jalen Gray hit Cameron Hunt on a 36-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed to tie the game at 6-6.

The Lake defense was holding strong until late in the third quarter when Michaels hit Jess Johnson on a quick slant that he turned into a 75-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and Sebastopol led 12-6.

The Hornets then drove down to the Sebastopol 21 before turning the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Micheals hit Andrius McDougle on a pass that turned into an 80-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and Sebastopol led 18-6.

“Three big plays was the difference in the game,” Brown said. “Two of those were 50-50 balls and we came down with them and made the plays. It was tough getting yards for both teams. It was a great win for our kids and was a lot of fun. It was special for us and it was a big one. We can enjoy it for a day but we have to build off this momentum and can’t be complacent. We have a lot of things to fix this week.”

Sebastopol had 249 yards passing and 85 rushing for 334 yards of total offense. Michaels was 7-of-12 on the night with three TDs. McDougle had four catches for 107 yards while Johnson had one catch for 75 yards

David Williams had 60 yards on 15 carries while Michaels had 25 yards on eight carries.

Lake had 139 yards rushing and 29 passing for 168 yards of total offense. Kelon Rhodes had 18 carries for 104 yards while Rodarius Nelson had eight carries for 29 yards. Nicholas Macklin had four carries for 22 yards. Gray was 2-of-6 passing for 29 yards.

Demetrius Towner and Rhodes each had six tackles apiece, including two tackles for loss. Ny’zavion McClendon and Lamar’s Mayers each had 4.5 tackles while O’Darius Johnson and Nelson each had 3.5 tackles. Kenny Ray Hanna and Kyran Fortune each had three tackles apiece.

“I thought Sebastopol did a good job of capitalizing on their opportunities and played a good game,” Hanna said. “We would hold them for two downs and then they would make a big play on third down. We just aren’t consistent right now. We just have to work on getting better. We had a chance to win but didn’t play as hard as they did. I think Sebastopol came to win a game and we came to play a game. Their execution was just better than ours.”