﻿In another week of non-division football, the most intriguing matchup will take place in Union.

The Yellowjackets will host Leake Academy in a private vs. public school matchup.

In other games, NCA will host Delta Academy and try to stay undefeated while Sebastopol travels to Pisgah and will try to keep its record clean.

Meanwhile, Lake will travel to Pelahatchie in a battle of winless teams while Newton County tries to get its first win against unbeaten Scott Central.

Newton will hit the road and take on a tough Quitman team in a battle of 1-1 teams.

Leake Academy at Union

The Yellowjackets will be at home this week as they host Leake Academy on Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Leake is 1-2 on the season. After opening with a 40-12 win over Winston, Leake fell 10-6 to Jackson Academy and 39-7 to Starkville Academy last week.

Last year, Leake beat Union 48-13 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

“I expect it to be a really great atmosphere,” Wren said. “It was really great last year. More than anything, I’m just looking for a good competitive game with a great atmosphere. This is a game I would like to be able to keep on the schedule because it makes good financial sense for both schools. It’s two communities that are close. Leake has a great tradition and I’m expecting a very competitive game.”

Delta Academy at NCA

The Generals will be at home this week as they host Delta Academy.

Delta is 2-1 on the season. After losing 48-0 to North Sunflower to open the season, Delta beat Sharkey-Issaquena 22-20 in week two and Marvell 42-16 last week.

“We are at home and that’s a good thing,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “We saw them in a jamboree and they have won their last two games. Last year, they added a few kids that didn’t play against us but did the next week. It’s a 180-mile trip for them and that’s a haul.”

NCA beat Delta 56-48 last season.

Sebastopol at Pisgah

The Bobcats will hit the road this week as they take on the Class 2A Dragons.

Pisgah is 1-1 on the season after losing 17-7 to Bogue Chitto in week one and beating Richton 7-0 last week.

“They are really big up front and will bring in a lot of extra linemen and try to run the football right at you,” Lake coach Keith Brown said. “So far, the most consistent thing about us has been our defense. I can’t say enough about them. It will be another week of big-boy football and we have to be sound tacklers and keep rallying to the football.”

Last year, Sebastopol won 36-19.

Lake at Pelahatchie

Two teams hungry for a win will meet on Friday night in an Interstate-20 showdown.

Pelahatchie is 0-2 with losses to Florence (42-6) and Copiah Academy (46-6).

“They have played two really good football team,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “They have a really good quarterback who makes them go. If we are going to have a chance, we have to figure out how to stop him. And we still have to figure out something on offense.”

Last year, Pelahatchie beat Lake 33-7.

Newton County at Scott Central

The Cougars head to Scott Central as they take on the defending Class 2A champions.

The Rebels enter the game with a 17-game winning streak. They are 2-0 this season with wins over Morton (44-18) and Union (48-14).

“I know what they have and they are really physical and they have some playmakers,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “We played them several times in 7-on-7 this summer. They have some real threats at receiver and the quarterback can spin it. They didn’t win the 2A state championship for nothing last year and most of those guys are back this year.”

Last year, Scott Central beat Newton County 36-13.

Newton at Quitman

In a battle of 1-1 teams, Newton travels to Class 4A Quitman on Friday night.

The Panthers opened the season with a tough 35-28 loss to Wayne County and then shut out Heidelberg 35-0 last week.

“They had a young squad last year and most of those kids are back,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “They blew out Heidelberg last week. We will have our hands full.”

Last year, Newton won 30-24.