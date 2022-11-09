With playoff position on the line, the Sebastopol Bobcats gave Hamilton their best shot.

But the Lions showed why they were undefeated division champions as they scored late in the fourth quarter to come back and take a 33-30 win over Sebastopol on Thursday night.

Sebastopol falls to 7-4 on the season and will travel to defending 1A champion Bay Springs on Friday night for the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

First-year coach Keith Brown said the Bobcats were a play or two away from pulling the upset of the unbeaten Lions.

“I was proud of our kids and the way they competed their tails off,” Brown said. “We battled a lot of adversity this week and told our kids we wanted to see our guys compete and they did that for 48 minutes and I couldn’t be prouder of them for that. Sure, it’s disappointing that we didn’t get the win, but we just came up short. A couple of breaks here or there and things turn out different.”

Hamilton got the ball to start the game and went 58 yards in five plays and scored on a 4-yard run and led 6-0 early.

After swapping possessions, Sebastopol got on the board as they went 69 yards in 10 plays. Kari Michaels hit Adarius McDougle on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Michaels ran in the two-point conversion and Sebastopol led 8-6.

Hamilton answered with an eight-play 56-yard drive and scored on a 9-yard run. The try for two failed and the Lions led 12-8.

David Williams returned the ensuing kick 60 yards to the Hamilton 5 and Michaels scored on a 3-yard run and converted the two-point conversion as the Bobcats retook the lead at 16-12.

After swapping possessions in the second quarter, Hamilton put together a nine-play, 71-yard drive and scored on a 14-yard run and kicked the PAT as the Lions led 19-16 at the half.

“Their running back rushed for more than 2,000 yards this year and we bottled him up better than anybody has all year,” Brown said. “I thought we got back to playing our brand of football. It just comes down to a play or two or a call here or there. We just didn’t catch the breaks that we needed.”

Hamilton scored first in the second half on a 9-yard run and kicked the PAT to extend the leas to 26-16.

The Bobcats answered with a five-play, 51-yard drive. After a big 48-yard pass to Jess Johnson, Michaels scored on a 2-yard run to cap off the drive. The try for two was good and the Bobcats trailed 26-24.

After a Hamilton punt, Sebastopol went 68 yards in seven plays as Michaels hit Dez Towner on. 37-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and the Bobcats took the lead at 30-26 late in the third quarter.

The Bobcats had four possessions in the fourth without scoring while Hamilton scored late on a 5-yard run and kicked the PAT to take a 33-30 lead.

“We knew going in that Hamilton was a tough place to play,” Brown said. “We had a couple of calls go against us but if we get a first down or two there at the end, we probably run the clock out and could have iced the game. We had our chances at the end but just couldn’t get it done.”

The Bobcats had 283 yards of total offense with 131 yards passing and 152 yards rushing. Michaels was 8-of-18 passing for 131 yards with two TDs and one interception. Michaels also had 64 yards on 19 carries. David Williams had 76 yards on nine carries. Andarius McDougle had 38 yards receiving on four carries while Jess Johnson had 48 yards receiving on one catch. Dez Towner had one catch for 37 yards.

Trey Wilson led the Sebastopol defense with 10 tackles while Michaels had eight stops. McDougle, McCoy Compton and Mays McDill each had seven tackles while Johnson had six stops. Dez Townder had five tackles while Jaylin Hughes had four stops.