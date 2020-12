The Newton County Academy Generals lost two of three games this past week in the Lamar School Christmas Tournament. After a 60-35 loss to St. Patrick to open the tournament, the Generals took a 52-41 win over Laurel Christian on Tuesday. The Generals then fell 58-39 to Lamar School on Wednesday to finish out the week. NCA will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 as they travel to Colu...