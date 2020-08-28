The Newton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Friday on West Street.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said between 12:30 and 1 a.m., the Newton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 107 West Drive, near the old hospital in downtown Newton.

“Someone arrived at the apartment and shot it up, Patrick said. “There were about 10 or 15 shots fired from a rifle. Fortunately, the occupant was not injured.”

Patrick said police are looking for Donovan Gray, who Patrick identified as a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the person of interest are asked to call the Newton Police Department.

