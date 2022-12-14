This past week, I was able witness portions of the trial of Carlos Roncali in the Newton County Circuit Court.

I’ll admit, I haven’t been to many trials over the years. I covered one when I was in college, but that was in downtown Birmingham. I’ve also attended the trial of a county commissioner who was accused of a felony, who was convicted and lost her seat.

I’ve probably watched more many episodes of Matlock, Perry Mason and CSI than I’d like to admit. You might expect to have a confrontation of Tom Cruise yelling, “I want the truth,” followed by Jack Nicholson answering in the same tone, “You can’t handle the truth!” Or perhaps, you might think a defense attorney can get someone to admit that they killed someone on the stand.

The reality of that is far from the truth. Many times, you don’t get air-tight cases with rock-solid DNA evidence. Sometimes, you don’t even really get much evidence at all. In reality, you more often have to sift through hours of testimony, as the attorneys on both sides of the aisle try to paint a narrative of what happened.

And that’s real life. Law enforcement doesn’t have the Hollywood budgets to have a whole Crime Scene Investigation unit, where they spend countless hours finding the smallest bit of DNA evidence to catch a criminal. More often than not, the best investigators are the ones that know how to talk to witnesses and suspects to find out what happened. That testimony is convicts more often than not.

Ideally, we should commit greater resources to this most important part of the judicial process because people’s lives are on the line. However, because our tax revenues aren’t the size of larger areas, we are limited in what we can do.

Our hope is that both sides of the aisle are represented as best as they can so that justice is served the best it possibly can be.

Brent Maze is the publisher of The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.