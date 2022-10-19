As your reading this paper on Wednesday morning, you are waking up cold, if not freezing temperatures. If you can tell, it is the end of October.

We generally get a cold snap like this in October around Halloween time. So that’s right. It’s Halloween time. It’s a great opportunity to dress up (especially if it’s a little cooler) and have fun at great fall festivals and other events in the community.

And our area really knows how to celebrate in the fall. Newton, Union and Decatur all have major Halloween events coming up. You can look at today’s story on the front page to see what all we have, but I will hit on a few of the highlights.

The Housing Authority will also have its Halloween Treat Street Drive-Thru at 298 Northside Drive in Newton. This event is free to the public and will take place tomorrow from 5-7 p.m.

The Newton Chamber of Commerce and the McElroy-Hoye House will each have trick-or-treating events on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Later on that night, Union’s Treat Street will go on, and that brought huge crowds last year.

Decatur’s annual Treat Street will be held on the ECCC campus on Halloween night. And regular trick-or-treating will also be on Halloween for both Decatur and Union while Newton and Hickory will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 29.

There’s a lot going on and we hope that you’ll get a chance to enjoy the fun. And while you’re out, please be safe.

Follow all of the common-sense rules. Look both ways before you cross the road. Wear lighter or reflective clothing so that motorists can see you walking on the side of the road. Don’t eat any opened or unwrapped candies. Adults, make sure you escort your children, especially if they are very young children.

Also, if you’re driving at these events or during trick-or-treating hours, please drive slowly and be very observant of pedestrians crossing the roadway at any time.

Let’s make sure we have a safe and fun Halloween season.