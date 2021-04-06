March Madness came to a conclusion on Monday night, and guess what? Yours truly came in last place among the experts!

Yep, I’m probably the biggest basketball fan of the group, yet I came in last. And it all came down to the championship game last night. I picked Gonzaga to win it all and go undefeated. I got nervous when they barely beat a UCLA team that played out of its mind in the tournament.

Then, reality set in in the first three minutes, when Baylor built a 9-0 lead and never looked back. I felt devastated.

I doubted Baylor. They kind of limped into the tournament, but they found their game in the last three rounds and played their best basketball of the season.

Gonzaga unfortunately peaked before the final game and wound up being 31-1. That’s a great record but disappointing for the Bulldogs.

Congratulations to Baylor. They would not be denied Monday night.

I always say that I do an NCAA bracket to learn what I don’t know, and this bracket sure taught me some lessons.

Congrats to Jason Tune for being the best of the best this year. I’ll get you next year!

