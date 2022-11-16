Rebecca Burton had a good feeling about Newton County Coroner’s election heading into Tuesday, Nov. 8, but she had no idea the support would be as wide as it was.

Burton garnered 3,477 votes for almost 64 percent of the overall vote to win the Newton County Coroner’s race over challengers Charles Kelly (1,217 for 22 percent) and Robby Richardson (748 for 14 percent).

“I was shocked,” Burton said. “I felt good about the election going into election day, but I had no idea I would win without a runoff. I just want to thank everyone who has supported me in the campaign. I’d also like to commend my opponents for running a clean race.”

Burton, who had been serving as the interim coroner after Danny Shoemaker retired earlier this year, said she hopes to continue to serve the Newton County like Shoemaker did.

“Danny taught me a lot about what it means to hold this position,” Burton said. “You see families at their greatest time of need. My job is to be there and to serve them.”

In the only other contested race, Republican Michael Guest easily won reelection. In Newton County, he received almost 80 percent of the vote.

Unopposed candidates who won included District 3 Position 2 Court of Appeals Judge John H. Emfinger, Chancery District 2 Chancery Court Judge Robert M. Logan Jr., Circuit District 8 Place 1 Circuit Court Judge Caleb E. May, Circuit District 8 Place 2 Circuit Court Judge Mark Duncan, School Board District A School Board member Camp Keith, School Board District B School Board member Kenneth Thompson, District Four Election Commissioner Amy M. Hollingworth and District Five Election Commissioner Deborah (Debby) L. Walker.