The bi-annual Highway 15 Yard Sale’s second event of the year will be happening on Oct.1-4. The event spans from Newton to Louisville. Vendors set up along the route and sell to shoppers. Vendors will be opening around 7 or 8 a.m. each day and closing once the sun sets. The Highway 15 Flea Market will be one of the businesses in Union that is participating in the event. Michelle Herri...