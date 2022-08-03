﻿Newton County Circuit Clerk Mike Butler was sworn in as the newly elected president of the Mississippi Association of Circuit Clerks during their annual convention in Biloxi.

The president of the association is chosen by a committee of three former presidents of the association. Once selected by the committee, the clerk then serves in the offices of secretary, treasurer, and first and second vice president before serving as president.

Butler, Newton County’s circuit clerk for 11 years, working as president will be a spokesperson for the association with lobbyists, state legislators, and Mississippi’s Secretary of State on issues that directly affect the functions of circuit clerks’ duties and responsibilities. As president Butler said he would be working as a representative of the association and for Newton County to continually improve the election process.

Referring to the allegations of election wrongdoing in the presidential elections Butler said, “It’s what’s under a microscope right now.” And, Butler said, it is uppermost in the minds of circuit clerks as there is a desire to continually improve the election process through the presentation of bills to the state legislature.

“In elections our jobs (circuit clerks) are only noticed when things don’t go smoothly, so we do everything we can to make sure that things run smoothly.”

In this regard Butler said he feels extremely blessed to be Newton County’s Circuit Clerk.

“We have been blessed with a great group of people to work with in Newton County. From our election commissioners to our poll workers, everyone just works really well together as a team.” This same spirit of cooperation works with in the circuit court system, Butler said. “Sometimes we just don’t realize how blessed we are to have so many people from all the offices in our county work so well together.”

In related election business, Butler related the following qualifying deadlines:

Newton County Coroner: September 9

Newton County School Board Districts A & B: opens August 8 and deadlines September 9.