There aren’t enough hours in a day to sit down and write thank you to every single person who has helped us through this horrible tragedy!

Jacob and I decided to move to Union one year ago, and we never could’ve imagined the outpouring of love from this community! Complete strangers!

We wanted to thank you all in person, but for fear of leaving someone out, we thought this was the best way to reach everybody! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the phone calls, texts, the donations, the food and most of all the prayers! From the EMTs, police, and volunteers — all the way to the businesses in town that set up boxes for donations. Our sweet Nolan loved fire trucks and Union PD and FD couldn’t have done any better with his send off!! I know he was looking down smiling so big! Thank you will never seem like nearly enough. Please continue to pray for us in the weeks and months to come as we try to figure out our “new normal”. We are so fortunate to be a part of such a great community and call Union our home!

Jacob, Madison, Hadley and Wyatt Norris