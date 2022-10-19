Shlonda Washington loves working with children. Thanks to the Career STEP program, she is not only fulfilling her dream of being a childcare professional, but she will graduate from East Central Community College in December with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Early Childhood Education Technology.

The Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District’s Career Skills Training Education Pathways (STEP) Program is a workforce program that covers the cost of short-term (less than one year) training, such as workforce and career-technical education courses. The program partners with local community colleges, such as East Central Community College, to connect participants to training opportunities and ultimately to career pathways.

Washington of Decatur was a full-time parent with training and education in sewing and dress making and childcare. From her previous experience babysitting, she knew she wanted a career in childcare and enrolled in ECCC’s Early Childhood Education Technology program.

“I used to be a babysitter and love working with children,” said Washington, a graduate of Morton High School. “I was encouraged to enroll in East Central’s Early Childhood Education Technology program to earn an associate degree so that I could get a job in the area I love.”

Washington’s advisor and Early Childhood Education instructor at East Central Sheri Anders told her about the Career STEP program. With the help of LeVar Robinson, a career coach with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Washington was placed in an internship with the First Baptist Church of Philadelphia Child Ministry, which provides full day and after school care for ages infant through 9 years old.

The internship provided Washington with valuable on-the-job work experience and resulted in a fulltime job offer once the internship was completed in September.

“Participating in the Career STEP program not only got me experience working in childcare, but now I’m an Assistant Teacher working fulltime with infants at the center,” said Washington. “The Career STEP program was very good for me. It changed my life and goals and provided me with a job that I love working with children.”

For more information on the Career STEP Program, contact Robinson at 601-635-6430 or lrobinson@eccc.edu. For more information on ECCC’s Early Childhood Education Technology program, contact Anders at 601-635-6277 or sanders@eccc.edu.

