Chip. Great name for a horse. But since the horse was only three feet tall, they added Micro to his name, Bingo, his official name was Micro Chip. Chip became a part of the Walton family in 1984 at a horse sale in Mize. Rusty Walton was only 5 years old when his dad, Gary, began bidding on Chip. Gary had set a limit on how much money he was going to spend on a horse that day. Unfortunately for Rusty, the bidding for Micro Chip exceeded his dad’s budget soon after the bidding began. But Rusty had his heart set on the little horse and began to cry when he understood that Chip would not be going home with him that day. But a gentleman in the crowd saw the heart broken Rusty’s tears and told Gary that he would pay the difference in his low bid and allow Rusty’s dream to come true. And it did. Chip was a part of the Walton family for another 38 years. Rusty traveled far and wide, showing Chip in horse shows and local events around Mississippi. As a small boy, Rusty rode chip. Chip was the main attraction at the Beulah Hubbard kindergarten class one day when they took him to school, and every cowboy and cowgirl in the class got to ride the little paint-horse.

For the next 10 years, Chip pretty much had it made on the Walton farm in the Pleasant Grove Community. Rusty’s mom Brenda and his brother Brian saw to the horse when Rusty was not around. Gary built Chip a special stall in the barn which was only three feet high so Chip could see over the boards. Brenda along with Brian and Gary kept him fed with plenty of peanut-butter and jelly sandwiches. Chip became as much of the community as he was a part of the Walton family. They used Chip in living nativity scenes at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church during Christmas. Chip would even go over to the neighbor’s house where they would share their peanut-butter and crackers with him. One night, Chip even offered to help the sheriff catch a bad guy. As a deputy was staked out at the Walton farm, Chip walked up and stuck his head in the window of his patrol car. Needless to say, the deputy was a bit shaken up by Chip’s offer.

Chip loved Cokes too. Rusty said he could hear a pop-top a mile away and come beg for you Coke. Most of the time, Chip was able to talk Rusty out of his. Chip could not have had a better life than with the Walton family, but then one day in 1994, things almost changed. Rusty came home and noticed Chip was lying down in the pasture. He knew his horse, and immediately sensed that something was wrong. Rusty ran as fast as he could to see about his beloved Chip, only to discover that Chip had broken his leg. Rusty knew enough about horses to know what that meant. They called the vet, Dr. May from Philadelphia, who tried to confirm that they would have to put Chip down, but Rusty Walton would not agree. He convinced the vet to put Chip’s leg in a cast. The vet finally agreed to cast the leg but cautioned Rusty that it probably would not heal, and he would eventually have to put Chip down anyway. Rusty prayed for a miracle. After the cast had been on Chip’s leg for six months, late one night, he and his nervous partner in crime who was an X-ray technician, snook Chip into the hospital. As Rusty kept a close eye out for the security guard, his friend x-rayed the leg. The bone appeared to be knit and healed, but Rusty had to be sure. Soon as the sun came up that morning, Rusty was waiting for Dr. May to open the doors at his clinic. The vet confirmed that the miracle Rusty had prayed for had indeed occurred. Chip’s life picked up from where it left off that on fateful day in 1994. But a few things changed for Chip. His days of giving rides to little cowboys and cowgirls were over. I guess you could say Chip was officially retired as a free-range horse on the Walton farm where he continued to enjoy Brenda’s peanut-butter sandwiches and other treats. This past Monday, October 10, forty-year-old Chip, with Brenda, Gary, and Brian at his side, passed to the great range in the sky shortly after enjoying his last meal of Twinkies and a Coke. Rest in Peace Chip. I know Rusty Walton gave you a beautiful sendoff as he is so capable of doing.