I had an unidentified bush at the edge of my deck.

It looks like a large rose bush, but since it was not yet time for new growth, I didn't know what type of rose it was. So, I turned to an app on my phone to identify plants.

According to the app, my rose bush was not actually a rose bush, but just a large shrub that was full of small leaves and thorns. How odd. I'd never heard of it.

I was disappointed and wondered why anyone would have planted a bush like that on purpose, in a bed bordering a deck.

But a few days ago, I noticed something.

Buds on the bush. It was roses, after all. The app was wrong, obviously.

Sometimes I wonder about the purpose of lots of things, especially me.

I don't doubt God loves me or made me for a purpose. I know Scripture tells me I was created to love, praise and point others to Him, and to do the good works prepared before time for me to do.

It's those good works I wonder about.

Am I doing them? Are they getting done or tragically ignored?

I just have to approach each day and each encounter with the attitude that I will represent Christ well. Do what I can. Whatever my hand finds to do, do it with all my might for His glory.

That rose bush knew what it was, even if I did not. And it will produce roses according to its design and purpose.

I may not produce roses, but I am supposed to produce good fruit.

So today I will focus on that.

Brett Campbell can be reached at chunkybrett@mail.com.