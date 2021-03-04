Two men in LSU purple shirts slide by about 30 yards out in the lake. Their trolling motor is quiet, but not them.

One is telling stories about better fishing days.

Our neighbors' daughter yells to them from the bank.

"Caught anything yet?"

"Not yet," the fish tale guy replies, but the 7-ish girl is already distracted. So she asks again.

"Caught anything yet?"

"No!" the man yells back, and they putter away a little faster.

"Well, I hope when you come back you do!" she yells after them.

A half dozen ducks are splashing just off the bank, uncaring that we are casting our own lines nearby.

It's not really the best time to fish. The sun's still bright and it's a bit too warm. But we're more about the fishing than the catching, anyway, my wife and I.

"Do you remember the first time you ever went fishing?" I ask her, wonder if she can hear me over the furious barking of another neighbor's dog and the loud young, inquisitive girl next door.

"Not really," Donna says, "but I'm sure it was with my grandparents, probably on Lake Concordia. You?"

"I do," I answer.

It was my dad and me, at a neighbor's pond in Corinth. Dad showed me how to fix my line and bait my hook and told me how to cast.

If I believed in luck, I would certainly attribute my first attempt to it.

The cast was perfect, and the result was magical. Just as my hook hit the water, a fish popped its head up and snagged it. It was hooked and so was I.

I was so excited to reel in the bream -- pronounced "brim" -- and thought its stripes were beautiful.

I caught several more tiny bream that day, none big enough to keep, mostly by just dropping my bare hook off the bank where the fish were feasting on bugs. I even caught two at a time, twice.

We let them all go from our bucket and I went home the most excited fisherman in the world.

I've had a few successful fishing outings, but I never go expecting to catch enough to matter. I go for the love of the water, the beauty of nature and the quiet solitude of fishing or companionship with someone I love.

"Hey, whatcha doing? Hey, whatcha doing? Dog! C'mere, boy! Come here!" echoes from a little girl's vocal chords across the lake and in my ears.

Ah, the peacefulness of fishing.