I was looking for something completely unrelated when I came across an article titled, “Two persons were killed and seven others injured Sunday in three traffic accidents in Mississippi.”

The article was from Feb. 14, 1955, printed in The Clarion-Ledger. The front-page story gave details about three automotive accidents related in some way to Lawrence County.

The first was a one-vehicle wreck in which a farmer’s car plunged from a bridge into a riverbed, killing the man from Monticello.

Others were injured in an accident when their car left the road and overturned.

The third wreck mentioned very few details, but involved a man who was killed in a wreck at Chunky.

“At Chunky, near Meridian, a Marine service man (who) was at home in Lawrence on leave, was killed when his car was in collision with a truck.”

No name was mentioned, no address, no family name, etc. The man was killed 67 years ago, but I am certain someone remains alive — either in Lawrence County, Newton County or nearby — who remembers this wreck and/or the individual who died as a result.

Even if no one living recalls, however, God knows. He knows each of us, even if it’s not always as part of a right relationship with him.

The God who knows when a sparrow falls and how many hairs are on our heads (Luke 12) knows you and cares about you. He never forgets, never falters, never fails.

That’s either a very comforting thought or a very frightening one. It is comfort for those of us who know God as our Father, Jesus as our Savior and the Holy Spirit as our Comforter. It is terrifying for those who do not know him personally, or who deny him altogether.

I watched a short video this weekend of an atheist who said Christians should stop trying to scare him with the threat of going to hell for his unbelief. It’s hard to fear something he doesn’t believe exists.

While he is correct, he sadly does not understand that hell does exist and will be a terrifying thing one day even if it is not today. Unless he believes before that day. Let’s pray he does.

I don’t know what you’re going through today, whether it is good or bad or somewhere in between. But God knows. He knows and he cares.

You are never forgotten to him. You matter, even if your name may one day be forgotten by others or omitted in a newspaper story about your death.

God knows. And he loves you. Take a chance and look for him today. He’s not far from you.

Send Brett Campbell your Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.