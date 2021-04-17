Springtime in Chunky once meant the same to me as springtime anywhere.

Find the honeysuckle bushes and suck them dry.

"Don't eat all my honeysuckle!"

I heard that a lot from someone I think was my mother. I was too afraid to look over my shoulder to see.

Especially if I was in somebody else's yard.

Beauty and sweetness. It's a great combination.

I love seeing the buds on all types of bushes and trees. They are beautiful and they promise more to come.

Even when we experience storms like this past week, we see the resilience and persistence of nature.

My tomato plants lost a few blooms and my parsley plant got beat up, but all my plants survived and will be hardier now.

Storms can sure hand out a beating, with destructive winds and drowning waters, but we have all made it through many of them and have emerged stronger on the other side.

God is good.

I am looking forward to harvesting the tomatoes my plants will produce and watching the plants grow a bit day by day. It's not an overnight process, but it does happen.

Growth is slow, imperceptible at times, but there.

I enjoy tomatoes much more than honeysuckle and I promise to stay out of any garden I'm not invited into.

Thank God for strength and growth.

And tomatoes.

Brett Campbell can be reached at chunkybrett@mail.com.