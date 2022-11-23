Newton County citizens have shown lately that they have a heart for giving back to their communities. And just in time for Thanksgiving, some fine souls in Newton have helped other families in preparing a nice dinner for Thursday.

Three hundred turkeys, three hundred hams, turnip greens and potatoes were distributed to a large line of people Tuesday morning at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Newton. Eric McCalphia, coordinator of the giveaway, said that they do this to give back to the community “Whether you’re a millionaire or you’re down on your luck, we welcome all,” said McCalphia.

McCalphia, who started hosting the give-away a few years ago on his own, said that it has since grown, even adding partners. “I started this two or three years ago, as a way to give back,” McCalphia said. “We’ve now gained some partners and many people volunteering their time. All of this is such a blessing.”

The morning began with volunteers bagging turnip greens and potatoes, preparing all the ham and turkeys for distribution, and packing up deliveries for those who are unable to get out. And just as these preparations were being made, many vehicles had already began lining up in both directions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. And when distribution began at 9 a.m., the line of vehicles winded through the parking lot like a well-oiled machine.

By the end of the event, McCalphia said that that the give-away was a success. “The people came out. We were able to feed 560 people,” said McCalphia. “People were really excited to not only get a ham or turkey, but to get a serving of green and potatoes to go with it.”

McCalphia added that he was pleased with how everything went so smoothly, and it wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of help. “I want to thank all those that donated to make this possible. Thanks to my two major partners, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and Chris Watts with Now or Never, my wife and County MSU Extension Agent Katrina McCalphia, and all those who came out and volunteered this morning.”