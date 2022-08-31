This Week

Garage Sale at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will have a church-wide Garage Sale on Sept. 3, from 7 a.m.-until, at the Chunky Pet Wash (2266 Chunky Duffee Road).

Revival at Triumph Church

Triumph Church invites you to Revival, beginning on September 4 (Sunday) and continuing Sept. 6-8, starting at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. William (Bill) Flowers will be the guest Minister.

Upcoming

Final Appreciation Service for Edna Viverette at The Good Samaritan’s Church of God

You are invited to attend Overseer Edna Viverette’s last and final Appreciation on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Good Samaritan’s Church of God in Union (106 Bolden Street).

Billy Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary at St. Hill M.B. Church

You are invited to Bill Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary on Saturday, September 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Hill M.B. Church in Newton. Praise and Worship will be led by Sharee Fox-Smith. Master of Ceremony will be Apostle Bobby Stapleton, Jr. Guests will be: New Dimension, Juan Adams & Outlet Worship, Children of Christ, Agape Christian Fellowship, Renewed Singers, Lakendrick Wells & The Levite’s, and Pastor J. Artie Stuckey & V.O.R.

Mt. Pisgah Annual Gathering and Graveyard Cleaning

We are leading a new generation into the next century of a strong tradition of service and family. We invite you to the Mt. Pisgah Annual Gathering and Graveyard Cleaning on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-Until. Please bring a covered dish. Donations will be taken. Mt. Pisgah is located at 1828 CR 20 in Louin.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.