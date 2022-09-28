The inability to serve notices on homeowners regarding rundown or unkempt property forced the city council to delay action originally set for Oct. 4.

Because service of notice attempts on the homeowners and mortgage lenders could not be completed, city attorney Mayo advised the board the meetings would have to be rescheduled for Oct. 18 after legal notices had been published in the newspaper.

“This is our test case,” Mayo said. “We’re floating the test balloons on these two. It’s a process we’ve got to get done, and done the right way, or we can’t go forward. And, right now, we can’t go forward with what we’ve got.” The properties in question are 503 West Church and 801 South Main.

In a related matter, the board discussed an overgrown yard that had been reported at 101 S. Newton Ave. While the homeowner at this address currently resides out of state, Alderman Eric McCalphin said he had been in touch with the homeowner who indicated several people had been hired to regularly mow the grass. Persons hired would complete the initial cut at a higher rate, but never return to move the grass regularly, McCalphin said. McCalphin also agree that the courtesy letter would have to go to the homeowner and the process begin as it has in all other cases.

Michael Goss, General Manager of Mississippi Southern Railroad, came to the board to discuss a railroad crossing near the Biewer Lumber Yard in need of $76,000 in repairs. Mississippi Southern Railroad leases the line from KCS. Goss asked the city to help cover some of the cost. Goss said Biewer had contacted him regarding the needed repairs based on complaints by drivers. Goss said it was not the city’s responsibility, and aldermen Bob Bridges and Michael Hillie advised that the city had been just gone through the budget cutting process and did not have funds for the repairs. Goss said the repairs would still be made because of the safety issue. He asked for and received from the board a promise of help in redirecting traffic while repairs were underway.

The board took under advisement a request from Doug Evans, a resident on Old Hickory Road, for a pair of speed bumps on the east side to slow down traffic. He said despite curves limiting visibility and ‘Children Playing’ caution signs, vehicles were speeding in the area, putting children at risk. “They come around that curve flying, and if someone is out there in the street there’s nowhere for them to go,” Evans said. Alderman Eric McCalphin said he would visit the area with Evans and investigate the feasibility of the request.

The board, on the recommendation of Police Chief Randy Patrick, accepted the resignation of Fernilla Thomas and the re-hiring of Paris Griffin as a certified part time officer at the rate of $12.50. The board also accepted the resignation of firefighter Zack Joyner effective Oct. 4. Fire Chief J.C. Collins said Joyner will remain on staff as a part-time fire fighter.

The board discussed a request by the 4-H organization to move .22 caliber weapons practice from the city’s police firing range to the show barn. While the show barn is county property, it is within the city limits where the firing of weapons is illegal. Mayo advised that the organization was willing to advise the police department of dates for practice, and the board agreed to table the request until the county approved use of the show barn for practice.

The board agreed to charge replacement or repair costs for damage to water meters. McCalphin voted against the motion, saying he would not be opposed to the charge if all meters were flush with the ground. Currently, the city does not charge for meters that are usually damaged by cars running over them. The board agreed to put a notice on water bills to advise residents of the change.

The police chief asked the board for permission to put the city on a waiting list for the purchase of two new patrol cars. The purchase of the vehicles has been figured into the new budget, but Patrick said the waiting list for getting cars could be as much as 180 days. The board authorized the request.