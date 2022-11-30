Hickory American Legion Auxiliary holds meeting

The Auxiliary of Hickory Post #173 met on October 6. The Legion and Auxiliary enjoyed a delicious stew meal cooked by Larry Grissett, Sam Thornton, and Mike Dearing. We discussed the quilt raffle tickets for sale until December 1st when we will have the drawing at the meeting. Andi Boutwell and Angie Stanford will get together about Auxiliary shirts for the group. We are collecting items for veterans at the Kosciusko Veterans Home to take to them in December.

The Central District meeting was held on October 15 in Natchez. Linda Massey, Andi Boutwell, Wanda Dearing attended this meeting. A lot of new information was gathered from this meeting including the National Auxiliary will be increasing their dues by $6 per year starting next year. Our unit was recognized as 100 percent before November 11 and we have one transfer, Patricia Grant and two new members, Alice and Isabelle Akridge. We are 107 percent the highest unit at this time.

Our unit was at a very cold and early rainy day at Hickory Pick’n on November 12. The Legion cooked two pots of stew of which they sold out in about an hour. We made two 30 cup pots of coffee for donations only. Then we made four pots of hot chocolate which also sold out by noon. We enjoyed visiting with the many people who braved the cold.

We were so glad to have Debris Bryan, President of the Carthage unit visit with us at the October meeting. We had 14 members present. We would love to have everyone present at the December 1 meeting. Do not forget we will be drawing for the quilt. The Legion will be frying fish, French fries, and hush puppies. We will bring coleslaw, salads, and desserts to round out the meal. Come join us on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Baptist Church. Veterans strengthening veterans!