Newton County and East Central Community College has a void that will never be filled the way that Chris Clark did.

The Decatur High School graduate was far more than just a golf coach. To those who knew him, he was a mentor, a family man, a talented athlete and most importantly a good friend.

“Chris Clark really taught me how to be a better husband, coach, Christian and friend,” said Scott Hill, ECCC assistant golf coach and close friend. “He is someone who had his priorities in order. It was God first and then his family. There will never be another person quite like Chris Clark.”

Clark, who served as ECCC’s men’s golf coach and workforce development coordinator, died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day at Laird Hospital. He was 59.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Chris,” said East Central Community College President Brent Gregory. “Chris was not only a great co-worker and coach, but he was a friend to everyone on campus and his genuine personality will be missed by all at the college and in the community.”

Clark was born July 27, 1963, in Kosciusko. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1981. He played numerous sports, including basketball and baseball in high school and golf, baseball and tennis at ECCC, and was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame.

“There wasn’t much Chris could do athletically,” Hill said. “It all came so naturally to him. He was such a gifted athlete. If he had played football, there’s no doubt that he would have been successful at that.”

After finishing at ECCC, he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1985 earning the Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He then worked for La-Z-Boy and before he came home to ECCC, where he worked in the workforce development department. He oversaw training opportunities for district businesses and companies.

Hill said that ECCC was home for Clark, whose father, Joe, started the men’s golf program back in the late 1970s.

“He basically grew up on the East Central campus,” Hill said. “The campus was kind of his playground as a child, and he came back home about 20 years ago.”

The late Joe Clark was named MACJC Golf Coach of the Year in 2001. And that was an honor Chris Clark shared with his father after he was named Mississippi Association of Coaches Golf Coach of the Year in 2018, as he built upon the foundation laid by his father.

Clark’s 2017-18 Warrior golf team finished fourth in the MACJC Conference/State Tournament and third in the National Junior College Athletic Association District D Tournament. They also had the college’s first-ever team trip to the NJCAA National Championship, where the Warriors finished 12th as a team. Sophomore golfer Jacob Hamner finished 13th individually and was named NJCAA Second Team All American.

In addition to this, Clark had his teams ranked top 5 in the nation in 2015 and had a top 6 finish in the MACJC state tournament in 2017. Clark also oversaw the reinstatement of the program after ECCC suspended the program due to financial concerns following the 2018 season.

The program returned fall 2021 under President Gregory, where the Warriors had two golfers qualify for the Regional Championships last school year.

The Warriors had high aspirations for 2022-2023 and delivered on that so far this season. Gage Miller finished as a co-low medalist at the William Carey University Showcase, and the team finished fourth overall at that event featuring mostly MACC contenders.

“Finishing in the top half of our league would be a baseline goal for us, but striving to improve each tournament and challenging ourselves to climb up the ladder of our league is our desire,” Clark said in a preview story for the current season.

Hill not only has seen Clark as a coworker and head coach, he’s also seen a relationship flourish with his younger son, Lee, who is a current member of the ECCC golf team.

“Lee never played golf in high school,” Hill said of his son, who played mostly football, soccer and tennis. “Chris gave Lee a shot to play golf, and he really embraced that opportunity. It’s been rewarding to see Lee have an opportunity to get to know Chris being on the golf team. If there was ever a person I wished Lee could be coached by, it is Chris Clark.

“As a father, I am so glad that he had the opportunity to be coached by Chris. I am probably not the only father who would say that.”

Hill said that Clark was “all-in” in whatever he did, whether it was coaching, working with business and workforce development, being a friend to so many or being a family man.

“At East Central, Chris really had two full-time jobs, and he gave it his all in both of them,” Hill said. “He worked just as hard with the businesses and community in our district as he did with the golf team. He developed a lot of great relationships with the communities in all of our district. We didn’t just lose a golf coach, we lost a great friend to the business community.”

Funeral services were Sunday at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Clarke-Venable Baptist Church Children’s ministry.

Chris Clark is survived by his mother, Carolyn Clark; wife, Sandy Hemmingway Clark; son, Luke Clark; and daughter, Olivia Clark. He also has a host of family members including two brothers, several nephews and nieces and his wife’s family.

As for the ECCC golf program, Hill will take over head coaching duties until Gregory and athletic director Paul Nixon make permanent decision.

“I know our guys are hurting,” Hill said. “They really miss him, and I miss him too. I’ll do my best to serve them as best as I can.”

The last time that Hill saw Chris was the Monday before Thanksgiving. They met in his office to discuss recruiting and plans for the upcoming season.

“We would talk a lot during the week,” Hill said. “I keep expecting to get a text or a phone call from him to talk. It’s just such a shock. I don’t think we really know fully how much he meant to East Central and this community. I’m just one of the many, many people who have been touched by his life.”

