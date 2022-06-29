﻿For the last 10 years, I have been a teacher and a coach at Leake Academy.

The sports writing here has been a side job for me. At my heart, I’m a sports guy. I started in sports at The Meridian Star about 30 years ago.

I’ve done just about everything that you can do in the newspaper industry. I was managing editor of The Mississippi Press at the age of 25 and saw more things in five years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast than most people see in a lifetime.

I’ve had two stints in Tupelo at The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, where I was copy desk chief and a sports copy editor.

Then I was publisher at The Newton Record for six or seven years. I’ve covered just about every kind of event you could imagine from stickball to the Board of Aldermen. In that time, I’ve learned to be a better than average photographer.

This past year, I turned 50 years old. In other words, I’m getting long in the tooth and I guess I’m considered a grizzlied newspaper veteran at this point.

Ten years ago, I left my full-time job at The Daily Journal to become a teacher and coach at Leake Academy. In that time, I’ve coached football, softball, baseball, and tennis. I’ve won more games than I’ve lost and have learned plenty about myself and coaching in that time.

In many ways, coaching and publishing are very similar. Before I became publisher of The Newton Record, I asked Paul Barrett what a publisher did. I’ll never forget his response.

“A publisher tells everybody to grab an oar, points in the direction they want to go and gets them all there. If need be, he grabs an oar and paddles or gets water out to keep the boat from sinking,” Barrett said.

Coaching is much the same. You train and teach your players what you want them to do. You call a play and they go do it. If they do it right, you tell them good job. If they mess it up, you correct them.

When it all comes together, it’s a beautiful thing. When it goes wrong, everybody notices. The good thing about both is no matter what happened this week, you get another chance next week.