﻿The last few weeks have been some of the most unusual in my entire life.

First of all, I’ve never been away from work this long. Even when I changed jobs, I never took off more than two or three days, sometimes starting the very next day after I ended my notice at a previous job. I’ve never taken more than a week’s vacation.

That in and of itself is driving me a bit crazy. I feel like I should be doing work, but I’ve been reminded more than once that my job has been to recover from that bad wreck. If I don’t come back as close to fully recovered as possible, I can’t do what I need to do to help the Appeal. And I might even hurt myself for the long run.

Second, I’ve seen way too much TV. I can tell you the most annoying commercials right now. Liberty Mutual’s “young people with insurance” ad is just awful. When I was a young person, I never liked the term “young people” anyway. I’d much rather see the “liberty-biberty” guy any day.

Other observations I’ve had include:

• Christmas music should never be used for allergy medicine ads.

• The same public service announcements are used too often as filler commercials. They get old quick.

• The government made a huge mistake allowing pharmaceutical companies to make ads. All they do is make terribly catchy jingles or ruin classic songs such as “It’s Magic.”

All of these commercials are encouraging me to get better even faster.

Lastly, I want you to know that I can’t tell you what it means to have all the cards, texts and phone calls mean to me. They really brighten my day when things haven’t been going well. I can never thank you enough. I think I’ll only be able to pay it forward to others who are in my same situation.

I miss Newton County every day I’m not there. As a bit of good news, I took my first steps with my right leg last week with the help of my therapist at my parents’ home, on my birthday in fact. It made me realize that the end of this journey is in sight, but a new journey awaits when I get back to home. When I can get to a place I can be on my own, I’ll be back.