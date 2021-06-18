This weekend, I had a chance to go back to my home and see my folks for a little bit of time.

During that brief trip, I got a chance to pick some blueberries off my grandmother’s famed blueberry bush. It’s only three bushes, but they produce so many berries that my parents and my sister’s family cannot eat them all.

It’s the same bush that my grandmother and granddaddy tended to over the time they lived at their house in Alabama. I’m not sure what they put in those bushes to make them grow like they do, but they are special. Really, all we do is pick the berries off the bushes and occasionally cut them back.

I guess a lot of prayers and care went into that bush.

I know my grandmother’s blueberry cobbler is one of the best things I’ve ever had. Getting the recipe right is something I think we’ve been trying to do since my grandmother passed away nearly 13 years ago. I’ve seen the recipe many times, but it still doesn’t ever seem to come out exactly how she did it. Most of the time, it was probably the berries.

I know you probably know that one thing that your grandparents probably have in their yard. Maybe it’s a pecan tree, their rose bushes or something like that. They are a testament to their legacies.

