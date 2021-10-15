I started looking at our community calendar this week, and things are really starting to happen in our community.

This Halloween season is going to be a busy time. And trick or treaters better get ready because there’s going to be plenty of chances to cash in on the candy opportunities.

Here’s just a few things going on:

• The Decatur Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with East Central Community College will have its annual Treat Street will be Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. on the ECCC campus near Huff Auditorium.

• The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority is sponsoring its first Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

• The Newton Chamber of Commerce will host its Mask Parade drive-thru trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the historic depot Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

• The City of Newton will have trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

• The Union Chamber of Commerce announces that Union will have their first Bank Street Treats, taking place under the lights of Bank Street on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last). Any business, organization or household can sign up to participate. For more information, contact a member of the Union Chamber of Commerce.

Those are just a few. By the way, if your church or organization is having an event, please let us know by emailing your events to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please let us know at least 10 days in advance to get it in the paper in a timely manner.

It looks like this will be a very Happy Halloween in our community with all of this going on!

Brent can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.­com.