There probably is not a person reading this who has not been affected by the horrors of war. Not just a recent war, but it could be any war as far back as the War Between the States. Sadly, those effects are everlasting. That empty chair at the supper table, that baseball game without both parents cheering for their little star will never be the same. Parents will never receive another hug from that son or daughter who came home in a flag draped casket. That computer generated letter from the President offers little consolation.

My dad was wounded in Japan in World War II. He never enjoyed a pain free day for the rest of his life. But this Memorial Day. It is dedicated to those who made the supreme sacrifice for their country, for our freedom, for our very way of life. We will commemorate all veterans on Veterans November 11.

My uncle on my mother’s side was killed in the Battle of the Bulge. They said a smile was never seen on my grandfather’s his face again after receiving word that his son was killed. His was certainly not the only face to turn to stone across this great land.

There is no humanly way these brave men and women can be repaid for their sacrifice, their suffering, nor the time they spent separated from their families. But we can try. Respect for the values and this country they died for would at least be a good start.

Many who are reading this article will reflect on that day when they received the news. I pray that God will give you comfort.

I wrote this poem some few years ago. I hope is adequately pays homage to those who died for our freedom. God bless America and the men and women who died to make her free.

“True American Hero”

By

Ralph Gordon

With a flag on his casket

and a medal on his chest,

another American patriot

today was laid to rest.

With Heaven’s door wide open

and the angels standing guard,

God calls another veteran home

for his blessings and rewards.

He is not some politician,

nor actor on TV.

He’s a true American hero,

who died to keep us free.

Freedom was his mission

in the air, the land and sea.

A true American hero,

who died for you and me.

Today we say farewell to him

As he lays down his sword.

He’ll find peace forever

In the service of the Lord.

His greatest battle finally won.

He served his county well

The Lord said welcome home my son

You’ve served your time in hell.

Ralph Gordon is a Past President Mississippi Writers Guild and a recipient of the William Faulkner Literary Award.You may contact Ralph Gordon at rgordon512@hotmail.com.