Relative humility, not to be confused with relative humidity. Both can be very much a part of a Southern family reunion in the middle of July. Beautiful day. You just got out of the shower, dried off. Nothing could feel better. Nothing can go wrong.

Next thing, to the park to visit with those special cousins you grew up with and love so much. You walk outside and the heat and humidity hits you in the face. Almost takes your breath.

Your shirt sticks to your skin. Hope you don’t smell before the day is over with. What the heck. Everybody else will be smelling too.

The hair you worked so hard on for this special day is now a mop.

The shower you enjoyed only minutes ago is washed away with sweat. Not perspiration. Sweat! Oh well. Just part of living in the great state of Mississippi. You knew it would happen soon as you opened the door. Besides that, you are used to it. As used to it as possible, that is. Ignore it and move on. Cousins will be pouring into the picnic area any time now.

Pack the lunch and ice down the drinks and the next thing you know the annual hug fest is in full swing. Your heart is full of joy as you are surrounded by the greatest family on earth.

Nostalgia and banana pudding rule the day. Tall tales get taller and family history becomes more colorful.

Somewhere amongst those priceless fun time memories, one of those not so happy memories slips through and the mood of the moment is suddenly marred. The day you buried a loved one. Could be a parent a child or even that special dog that loved you despite of your worst moment. But we put all that aside and move on. Somewhere in the family there is or was that very extra special cousin. Almost as special as that dog you loved so much. But then! Yes then there is that other cousin. The one who made it his life’s occupation to make life just as miserable for you as he possibly could.

He’s in the crowd and sooner or later you will have to encounter him or HER. You say, surely he has grown out of all that by now. Nope! Just as mean as ever. You know it soon as you see him coming your way. He has changed in some ways, but he’s still wearing that same smirk he wore forty years ago.

He has one thing on his agenda, humiliate you. You endure it, just as you did that forty years ago. The relative humidity has gone out of sight, along with it, the relative humility has reached same level as the humidity. The worse part, his hair looks like he just walked out of the stylist’s shop. You ask yourself—does this guy ever have a bad day. He’s probably had his share and then some. He is a bully and bullies are usually victims of their own insecurities. As you did way then, you let him wallow in his own mud and feel sorry for him because you are the better person.

Ralph Gordon is a Past President Mississippi Writers Guild and a recipient of the William Faulkner Literary Award.You may contact Ralph Gordon at rgordon512@hotmail.com.