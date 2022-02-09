Winter brings to mind many things, and while many may think of cold winds and snow when this season comes to mind, almost everyone longs for comfort foods this time of year. To define comfort foods, one must think of their purpose and function. Comfort foods warm the body and soul while also providing a sense of home for everyone. Union residents should know a few different recipes that could prove hearty during the winter months,

Starting as the first of the cool weather arrives in fall, chili immediately comes to mind as a comfort food during the winter with stews and taco soup tying for second place as fall becomes winter. Typically, one can use ground beef, different seasonings, and many other ingredients to make a chili; however, one singular recipe does not define this dish as many different variations exist. Anyone can find a chili recipe that suits their tastes (please do not use this article as a recipe guide but as a list of suggestions to look up). As for stews, one can combine meat, vegetables, and seasoning to create a hearty dish. Many recipes also exist for different kinds of stews. Regarding chili, one usually uses ground beef, taco seasonings, bean, and corn. However, as with chili and stew, many different types exist. These three dishes constitute the some of the most recognizable winter dishes, but many more prove themselves worth mentioning.

In addition to chili, stew, and taco soup, many other winter comfort foods deserve recognition as well as winter beverages. Soup, gumbo, jambalaya, chicken and dumplings, red beans and rice, and chicken spaghetti all constitute memorable meals for winter. Furthermore, one can cook most of these meals in the crock pot during the day, and they will prove ready to eat at supper time. While most of the focus on foods comes in the form of dishes, winter beverages also prove themselves as comforting during the cold winter months. Hot chocolate and apple cider are staple drink of this time of year. Many people choose to make both drinks in large quantities with a crockpot. Moreover, around Christmas time in early winter (which will apply next Christmas), eggnog proves the traditional Christmas drink. While one can buy this at a store, homemade eggnog is the best option, and anyone can master the ease in making this drink. Between foods and drinks, anyone can make a good meal to help stay warm this winter.

These basic recipes can help get anyone started on making a good winter meal to warm the bones, heart, and soul. These recipes only make up the most basic winter comfort foods; however, a simple Google search can reveal all kinds of variations on the basics as well as many other recipes. One needs to dress warmly in winter to stay warm, but one must also eat well in order to stay hearty. This time of year proves the perfect time to experience winter meals and comfort foods.

Send your Union community news to Matt Hennington at mch.2000@hotmail.com.