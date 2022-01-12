For years a sizeable patch of clover had grown just to the side of our Chunky driveway.

Sometimes, I would spend a few minutes carefully scanning the mini carpet of white clover — easily identifiable by its white flowers I still refer to as bee flowers, for self-explanatory reasons. It is the variety known for producing the fabled four-leaf clover.

Though clovers with up to seven leaves have been found, three-leaved clovers are the most common.

Four-leaf clovers occur about once for every 100 of the three-leaf clusters. So in a clover patch of approximately 13 square feet, there should be one mutated clover with four leaves.

If it is a mutation. No one knows for sure.

But people often think of four-leaf clovers as lucky. If you believe in luck, it would probably be more accurate to say you were lucky to find one than that finding one imparted luck to you. But that was the common belief in medieval Europe.

But they also believed finding one allowed a person to see fairies. So, there’s that.

I don’t believe in luck. But I do think it’s cool to find a four-leaf clover.

I did not always find one when I searched — in Chunky or elsewhere — not even that often. But one day I found a nice specimen.

I plucked it and glanced to my left where I saw a second one. Then, amazingly enough, I found a third.

I kept looking just for kicks and surprised myself by finding a fourth. I didn’t find another for years.

But that was pretty cool.

We ate black-eyed peas and cabbage for lunch on New Year’s Day.

Some people eat it because they believe it will bring them good fortune (luck) in the new year. Do you know why we eat it? Because it tastes good!

Black-eyed peas are one of my absolute favorite foods.

I do not believe in luck, chance or coincidence. If I win a card game, it’s due to still level, understanding of the game, how the cards are ordered and how other players play. It’s not luck or chance.

If you and I both wear identical shirts to an event, it’s no coincidence. We each owned the shirt and each made the decision to wear it. It’s choice, not coincidence.

Good and bad things will happen in 2022. How I act and react will determine how my year goes. I can honor or dishonor God and others by my choices. If I serve God faithfully, His will can be accomplished in and through me. The choice to serve Him is mine. It’s yours. It is in our hands to be humble, hardworking and helpful. I

It is good, it is proper and it will be something we can look back on and be grateful for.

What it is not is coincidence, chance or luck.

I wish you a wonderful 2022.

Send Brett Campbellyour Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.