Our carbon monoxide detector was beeping.

According to the paperwork that came with the alarm, that particular sound meant we should all be unconscious, but if we weren’t, to get out of the house.

It was in the middle of the night and my wife and our one-year-old son were all awakened by the sound. Our open bedroom doors faced each other and I could see our son was sitting up in his bed. A gas-powered space heater in his room was on, but we didn’t see or smell any smoke or anything out of the ordinary.

No one seemed to feel sick, but I wanted to be safe rather than sorry. So I called the fire department.

I explained to the man who answered what our CO detector was doing. He said no, it couldn’t be doing that because if it was, no one would be able to call for help.

I said I understood, so could the detector be malfunctioning? I held the phone where he could hear the beep.

“Get out of the house,” he said. “Get everyone and get out of the house right now. We’re on the way.”

So my wife and I — already covered and shoed — grabbed our child and went out in the chill onto the front porch.

We could hear the siren from the station just two blocks away and in no time the engine was at the edge of our yard and firemen in their turnout gear were rushing into our home.

As all three of us were given oxygen, the captain told us our home was full of carbon monoxide. The apparent source was the heater in our boy’s room.

My wife and I should have been unconscious and slowing suffocating, he said. Our young son should have been dead.

Did we have someplace else to go? We did, thankfully, my in-laws’ home a mile away.

We were not allowed back inside. A fireman fetched my keys and after opening windows to vent the house, they locked the doors and we left.

I didn’t want to let go of my small family that night. We had miraculously been spared death. Though very grateful, I didn’t know why.

But that night affected me.

I became an evangelist for CO detectors. Got gas-powered anything in your home? You need one. It can literally save your life.

I was reminded how precious my family is to me.

And I was humbled by God’s intervention in our lives.

A few points I want you to remember:

Fireplace and heater safety is incredibly important.

Get a CO detector.

Love your family intensely, actively.

And give your life and soul to God.

He gave you the gift of Jesus, life, and all things good. Give him something this Christmas — and for eternity — your very self.

Have a safe, blessed and merry Christmas!

Send Brett Campbell your Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.