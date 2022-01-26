It’s not too late to contribute to the United Givers Fund for the 2021-2022 year.

The fundraising began in November 2021, and UGF board members are working to complete the fundraising drive so that they can distribute funding to the numerous local agencies it supports.

That list of agencies goes far beyond the city limits of Newton. It includes all fire departments in Newton County, all four local school athletic programs, youth programs, the local chapter of The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

If you’re worried about making sure that all the dollars goes to the charities and not to administration or salaries, then this is the charitable group for you. One hundred percent of the money goes to help local agencies, and no penny goes to administration costs.

That’s because volunteers give their time to help make this organization work.

You might wonder what kind of an impact UGF has on this community. The answer is simple. If you didn’t have this one big fundraiser to support these local entities, you might be bombarded by people asking for money or you might be having to buy a lot of doughnuts, raffle tickets or plates of chicken dinners.

I love all three of those things, but it’s better to have fewer of these fundraisers so that we’re not constantly inundated with fundraisers.

One thing that is true. We are constantly being asked to give money to many different places, and you don’t always know if certain organizations are legit. UGF is legit, and it’s the only organization that helps all of these local groups that need our assistance. Please consider giving what you can to the cause.

