Many people welcome the coming of spring; however, every high school and college student knows that spring also proves one of the busiest times of the year. High school students have spring sports, banquets, and award ceremonies. High school seniors also have to navigate graduation. College students prepare final projects and papers this time of year while sophomores at community colleges and seniors at universities prepare to transition to the next phase of their lives. Many people in Union must endure the effects of all these things during the next six weeks.

Most people in Union will feel the effects of high school spring activities rather than college ones. This fact simply proves true because Union does not have an institute of higher education, and the community values the high school greatly. During the months of April and May, students at Union High School must participate in a variety of things. Academically, students must take (pointless) state tests, which stresses both students and teachers out immensely. Student athletes also take part in a variety of sports this time of year—baseball, softball, tennis, and golf. Many of these sports continue into the summer, and despite the fact that students need breaks, fall sports have already begun to practice for next semester. Students should receive a break from their constant participation in activities year-round. Coaches and sponsors need to take this fact into account. Furthermore, this time of year involves awards banquets for many different facets of high school life as well as an academic awards night. The band will perform a concert in May as well. In addition to all these activities, this time of year proves extra stressful for high school seniors because they prepare to transition to the next phase of their lives. Some seniors will go to college while others will go into the workforce or join the military. Emotions always run high at these events. In the high school sphere, students, teachers, and parents could all use a kind word this time of year.

While high school activities prove stressful for those involved during this time of year, college students face a much more stressful time. The month between spring break and summer proves extremely stressful as college students have to complete final papers and projects while also studying for final exams. These can overwhelm students, and family members should not add to the stress of their college student this time of year (or ever). Moreover, community college sophomores and university seniors face an even greater challenge; they face a transition to the next phase of their lives. Those graduating from a community college must decide what university to transfer to or what job to take. The process for both of these options can prove complicated and stressful. University seniors must choose which job to take or which graduate school to attend. Essentially, both groups must choose what to do with their lives, and the process of any option involves major life choices. Therefore, Union residents should act kindly to their college students and help them out when they ask for assistance. Important moments in life should not suffer from stress by others.

Many Union residents know a high school student or a college student (and if anyone thinks he or she does not know a college student, one writes this column). This personal knowledge of other people serves as a hallmark of a small town, and Union proves no exception. Since Union residents see some of the stress put on high school and college students, everyone should strive treat them with understanding and kindness as students weather the end of the spring semester. If more people practiced these two qualities, the world might prove less arduous.

