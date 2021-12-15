As deer hunting season gets underway, I sense an urgency to warn people and animals who might find themselves in the line of fire of an overzealous hunter like Arnold did.

Arnold was my brother-in-law Porky’s pet hog. Actually, Arnold was a wild piney woods rooter who lived on the farm free to roam in the woods and pastures and to run with the cows at his every whim.

One day in the 1980s, Porky found Arnold in the wild, lying in some bushes and on the verge of death. A parasite had entered his blood stream paralyzing his hind legs resulting in him being barely able to move. His snout was long enough to easily retrieve grub from his rustic surroundings, but he didn’t have the strength to root for it.

Porky took him home, gave him shelter and provided food for him to eat. He sought veterinarian help and nursed the hog back to health. The hog became known as Arnold, and my brother-in-law even kept a photograph of his pet pig on the fireplace mantle in his living room. It might seem ironic my brother-in-law is nicknamed Porky, and his pet was a pig. However, that is mere coincidence, and the origin of his nickname is another story for another day.

Things rocked along smoothly for Arnold. He roved freely across pastures and throughout forests in Broome, Miss. rooting wherever he chose. That is until the day a handful of lawyers embarked upon the farm. These lawyers didn’t come to deliberately take away Arnold. They didn’t even realize a wild boar lived there, much less one with a name. They came for the sole purpose of taking home a deer or two or three. They wanted to display their hunting skills, to aim and claim a big kill. This pack of attorneys had been repeatedly warned to be careful and not mistake any cows for deer. No one thought to give cautions about an old hairy boar.

The big hunt was still in its first hour when a shot echoed through the cool, crisp air that sunny January day. Arnold fell onto the grass. He didn’t die, but the injury was devastating to the lifestyle of a wild hog. One minute Arnold had been playing with the cattle. The next he was a fallen pig.

The gunman, a city lawyer/hunter from Pascagoula, had seen a wild hog chasing cows and shot it thinking he was performing a good deed. This lawyer sometimes found himself in court with my father-in-law and Porky’s father, the late Circuit Judge Darwin M. Maples. The lawyer was the late legendary legal-eagle Joe Colingo. Joe had a big grin and bowed chest when he proclaimed to his fellow hunters, “I shot a wild hog!” However, when he learned it was the family pet his expressions fell as fast as Arnold had.

Much emphasis had been placed on not shooting cows, and Joe thought he had done an heroic deed, which might even find him favor with the judge. In his mind, he had saved Porky’s cows from a wild hog.

When Joe learned the hog had a name his misery worsened. Consequently, no expense was spared to save the Maples family’s precious hog due to the influence of Joe’s law partner, Tom Stennis, who was a very active alum of Mississippi State University. Tom declared, “Spare no expense. Save the hog!” Stennis contacted the university, and Arnold was taken to the ICU at MSU with instructions to restore Arnold’s ability to move. Of course, MSU sent the bill to Joe.

Even with the expertise of MSU veterinarians, nothing could be done. The hit left Arnold three-legged as the bullet had shattered the bone in his right, front leg. He would never be able to walk and never be able to root for food. He would have to be hand-fed forever. Arnold was brought home and convalescing attempts made. However, eventually he became breakfast food for a neighboring family. No Maples would have dared eat poor Arnold.

After the mishap my brother-in-law stuck to dogs and cats for pets. The hunter felt remorse and set his sights on wilder wildlife for the remainder of his hunting years.

I wrote a column years ago about the incident while I was reporting for the “Mississippi Press.” I didn’t mention Joe’s name. I told the story but left it anonymous as just a “Pascagoula lawyer” because he was an old family friend, and I thought it would be too embarrassing for him. However, a few weeks after the publication I bumped into Joe while attending a funeral wake in Jackson County, and he grumbled about how I didn’t identify him by name. You see Joe was ready to take full credit and to fulfill the limelight anytime he could whether it was in a good way or a less promising way. Long live the late Joe Colingo. When my father-in-law passed away a few years ago, Joe’s widow Johnette sent a special plant as condolence to my husband and me. She simply signed the card “From Arnold.”

If Arnold or Joe were alive to tell their tale as hunters embrace their game this fall and winter, I suspect they both would warn, “Wild hogs beware!”

Award-winning journalist Nancy Jo Maples is a native of Union, Miss. She lives in Lucedale and has been writing about Mississippi people and places for more than 30 years. Contact her at nancyjomaples@aol.com.