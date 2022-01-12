Everyone has likely already heard of the omicron variant of COVID-19, and while the vaccine proves the best way to prevent this variant, proper handwashing technique proves important as well. Many may think they know how to wash their hands properly. However, a specific process exists that people should follow when washing their hands. Moreover, some people did not wash their hands before the pandemic, which spreads germs and proves quite disgusting. As the Omicron variant proves much more transmissible than any previous iteration of the virus, people should use proper handwashing as a key weapon in defeating the new variant.

Before discussing actual hand washing technique, Union residents should learn how germs spread and the crucial times to wash their hands. Germs spread when one touches his or her eyes, nose, and mouth without washing his or her hands. Similarly, germs spread when people work with or eats food without washing their hands first. When one touches something that proves contaminated, this also spreads germs, and when people blow their nose, cough, or sneeze into their hands before touching other people or objects (“Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives”). As such, many of the crucial times to wash hands correlate to these activities. People should always wash hands before and after preparing food, eating food, caring for a sick person, and treating a wound. People should also always wash hands after using the bathroom and changing diapers as well as after blowing their noses, coughing, or sneezing. Unfortunately, pets can also spread diseases; therefore, one should always wash hands after touching an animal, handling animal feed, or cleaning up animal waste. One should also wash his or her hands after touching pet food, pet treats, and garbage (“Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives”). While many of these instances may seem like common sense, some people do not wash their hands after these situations. Everyone should wash their hands after these instances in order to prevent the spread of germs.

Now that everyone knows when to wash their hands, everyone can learn the proper handwashing technique. Firstly, people should wet their hands with clean running water before applying soap. After getting soap, one should later his or her hands, spreading the soap over every part of the hands before scrubbing for at least twenty seconds. One can hum “Happy Birthday” twice as a timer. Then, one rinses his or her hands under clean water, and finally, he or she then dries his or her hands with a clean towel (“Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives”). This does not prove difficult at all, and everyone should wash their hands. However, sometimes people cannot use soap and water. In these instances, everyone should use sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in the product. The correct process of using hand sanitizer resembles correct handwashing technique. First, one applies the gel to the palm of one hand. Then, one rubs his or her hands together, getting the gel everywhere on the hands until they dry. Furthermore, while hand sanitizers may sound easier to use, they do not prove as effective at cleaning hands (“Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives”), and everyone should wash their hands if the option is available. By using correct handwashing technique Union residents can help prevent the spread of germs.

Even before the pandemic, proper handwashing proved extremely important, but because of the pandemic, proper handwashing has become essential. Union residents now know when they should wash their hands, the proper technique, and how to use hand sanitizers. Much of this article may seem like common sense; however, many people may not know these things, and to prevent the spread of disease, people must become educated on how germs spread, including methods of prevention. Union residents now have a basic understanding of both how germs spread and handwashing. Therefore, no one has an excuse to let their hands go unwashed.

