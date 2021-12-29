Typically, cold temperatures usually barely make themselves known in December for Mississippi; however, the temperatures this year have proved extremely mild and even quite warm for this time of year. This type of weather has two main causes—proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and La Niña. Although many people may enjoy the warmer weather, it can prove extremely dangerous this time of year; therefore, Union resident should all remain weather aware in the coming weeks.

The proximity of Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico constitutes the first main reason for mild temperatures both this December and every year. Mississippi sits right on the Gulf of Mexico, which causing something known as the maritime effect. This phenomenon describes how bodies of water (specifically, oceans in this case) interact with inland temperatures. A warm water ocean current that runs from the coast of Africa to the Gulf Coast of the United States factors into this, and combined with Mississippi’s latitude, the Gulf of Mexico moderates the inland temperature changes from colder northern air. This keeps temperatures from dropping to significantly cold levels; however, the warm air from the Gulf of Mexico rises over the cold air from the north, which makes this time of year extremely tornado prone. Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes prove likely in Mississippi this time of year as a result. These conditions normally define the weather in Mississippi every year. This year serves as no exception. As the warmer temperatures remain, the interaction of cold air can prove dangerous. This serves as one main factor to the weather in Mississippi and Union this year.

La Niña proves the second main factor influencing temperatures this year. Spanish for Little Girl, La Niña causes the trade winds to blow stronger than normal, and this pushes warmer water toward Asia as colder water moves toward the Pacific Coast of the United States. As a result, the jet stream moves northward, causing colder air to stay trapped up north as warmer, drier air stays in the South. Therefore, La Niña causes above average winter temperatures in Mississippi (“What are El Niño and La Niña?”), and everyone currently observes this. This above-average warm weather further increases the potential danger from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes because of the increases chance for interaction when a cold front does pass through, which provides another reason Union residents should always practice weather awareness this time of year.

Union residents now know the basic causes of the mild temperatures occurring this December (and for some of our weather patterns). Although many people may prefer these temperatures to the cold, this weather could still prove extremely dangerous even if it has not yet. Therefore, everyone should practice weather awareness, which means having a severe weather plan in place that includes a way to get tornado warnings other than the siren. Everyone should also have a safe place in their house to go to during a tornado warning; this safe place should be on the bottom floor away from any windows (or in a storm cellar if anyone has one of these). Severe weather proves an unfortunate part of life in Mississippi during this time of year, and everyone should be prepared.

Send your Union community news to Matt Hennington at mch.­2000­@­hotmail.com.