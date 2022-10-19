Many citizens do not know what our nation used to be, with freedoms that gave everyone the ability to pursue “life, liberty, and…happiness.” The traditional family was the ideal. The “American dream” included a home for each family, with a secure income, children who embraced a work ethic and furthered their education to reach long-desired goals. In addition to these basic material and emotional foundations were the moral — what an old-fashioned word — standards of most families in America a couple generations ago.

Morals were based on the religious beliefs of the Judeo-Christian ethics that valued the sanctity of life and that followed the basic laws of the God of the Bible. However, we realized a few decades ago, beginning with the 1960s in particular, that those traditional beliefs had been shoved to the wayside and in many cases trampled underfoot. Practices that used to be considered shameful and destructive to the peace and happiness of American families were becoming accepted, promoted, and even celebrated.

I never will forget when I began to learn of heartbreaking situations occurring because of the legalization of abortion in this country, especially a morning in the late 1900s. I listened to American Family Radio as I drove to work at Escatawpa Elementary School in South Mississippi and heard described the horrible practice of partial-birth abortion. I shared the information with other teachers that morning at school and found that none of my friends had heard of that terrible way of killing precious human beings. It was hard to realize that this gruesome method of murder of a mother’s almost-born baby was not even known or understood by most people.

One had to have been tuned in to the radio network that had begun in Tupelo by the Rev. Don Wildmon, a Methodist pastor, or had to have been in touch with someone involved with the situation somehow to know what was happening. What I had heard that morning was debating in Congress. The AFR network now consists of 180 radio stations across the nation. American Family Association also puts out a magazine called The Stand that is a great source of information.

America’s fall and the awfulness of injustices all over our land are hidden from many who have been led to believe, by educational or media sources spouting off lies, that America is a bad nation, built by bad people, with no hope of redemption. The fact that people from every other country in the world sacrifice in many ways to make America their home seems to escape them.

Many times I have asked people if they listen to American Family Radio or watch Fox News only to learn that a majority do not. But how else will people learn the truth of what is happening all over the country, as the personnel of mainstream news outlets are overwhelmingly leftist? There are few media sources that will show and tell the truth of what has happened these last few years, events that are in the process of destroying the very fabric this nation. I am getting to my main point, as I will try to describe what I saw and heard on the very brave Tucker Carlson’s show a couple nights ago. Actually, I saw it the next morning on YouTube, as I do not often watch television. After I saw the news account, my son in Tennessee, who lives close to where the situation had occurred, verified that he had seen it on the news there when it happened, during the first part of October.

Paul Vaughn, a preacher in the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, Tennessee area, whose family consists of himself, his wife, and eleven children, had been very active in the pro-life arena for years. In 2021 he led a group of about ten Christians to sit and sing hymns at an abortion clinic. A few days ago, that family, with some of their children standing in front of the house waiting to go to school, was stunned by the arrival of armed FBI agents, clad in body armor, who held the children at gunpoint to keep them from going back inside the house, and who banged on the door, demanding Mr. Vaughn come out to be taken away. He was being charged with being a violent threat to society, and is facing eleven years in jail. Forget that a couple years ago there were many who burned down federal buildings, even caused deaths of innocent people, who barely got a slap on the wrist, as they were supposedly “peacefully protesting.” Yes, the Christian group were breaking the law, but at the time, he was not even arrested. The point is that the proposed punishment this year is excessive in comparison to that in response to actual violent crimes against society.

In the group in Tennessee was an 87-year-old woman who had served time in a concentration camp in a Communist nation before immigrating here and has been fighting abortion in America for years. She also is possibly going to be jailed for her hymn-singing and sitting time with Pastor Vaughn in 2021. Isn’t it strange that so many are willing to fight so hard to kill babies or to penalize those of a different opinion concerning the subject? They are so pro-death to babies that some have been attacking pregnancy help centers across the nation since the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade. But has the FBI or any other law enforcement agencies, or even the media, been trying to remedy or call attention to that situation? They have ignored crimes against these centers.

Recently, while on YouTube, I learned of another situation that is to me incredible, only to hear it verbatim on AFR the next day while driving. I looked it up on my phone. The Catholic News Agency, among others, reports that the American Medical Association and two other major medical groups, asked Biden’s justice department “to investigate and prosecute activists and journalists who report on hospitals that perform irreversible gender surgeries on children,” in order to hide the truth. Then there are the libraries, school and public, that have placed pornographic materials on CHILDREN’S book shelves. The Justice Department has also sent the FBI to investigate parents who have objected to such placements.

I went through today’s mail and saw the Epoch Times newspaper appeal to subscribers. That is a good one if anyone wants more information. Why? Our youth and many adults need to become more aware in a lot of areas, since their exposure to modern mainstream media has been so overwhelming and school history books were rewritten decades ago. We must, with a lot of prayer and trust in God, even spiritual warfare, circle these precious persons with prayer and be brave enough to share our hearts with them and expose them to trustworthy sources of truth. I am speaking to myself as much as to anyone else reading this. Let us become aware, bold, and willing to share truth for the sake of our families and our nation.

