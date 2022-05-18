It’s graduation week for Newton, Union and Newton County high schools. Two weeks ago, Newton County Academy and East Central Community College. And Choctaw Central High School’s graduation is also approaching.

Next week, we are celebrating our local graduates in our Salute to Class of 2022. In this edition, you will see photos of more than 300 local graduates from our area. We also have a listing of all of our local graduates from ECCC. Many of you receiving associate’s degrees are either heading out into the workforce making good money or you’re about to finish your bachelor’s degree at a four-year school.

For those of you graduating high school, it’s just the beginning. Twenty-four years ago, I walked across my high school’s football field to receive my high school diploma. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, If you were in the Class of 1998, I’m sure you feel the same way.

When I left the high school campus for the last time as a student, I really had no idea what I wanted to be. It seemed like every possibility was open to me, and yet nothing was open to me. I later learned why I felt that way, and that’s because I see every option with equal value, and that can make it difficult to make decisions.

I can honestly tell you that I had no idea I would working in the newspaper business after my high school days, but as I went through college, it became something that I enjoyed and found out I could do.

Many people have given some good advice. Some of it is useful, and some of it just makes you more confused than you were before.

One piece of advice that has always troubled me is, “Don’t be afraid to fail.” Honestly, that fear of failure to me is a driving force to make me do better.

A better piece of advice comes from Zig Ziglar, “Failure is an event, not a person.” We are going to fail at times, but it’s more important to remind yourself that one failure doesn’t make your life a failure. The key is realize that yesterday is over, and today is a new day. Get back up again and start over or start back where you got off track.

I think that’s one of the most important pieces of advice anyone can give you. If you see failure as just a temporary position, there’s no reason to give up on your dreams. You can do it as long as you, to quote a fourth-quarter song at Davis Wade Stadium, “don’t stop believing.”

Best wishes to everyone in the Class of 2022.

