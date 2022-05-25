Memorial Day is one of the most important holidays that we have in our country. We honor those who gave all to protect our freedom.

But it is also a day that signals the beginning of summertime.

By Memorial Day, schools are out for the summer. People are ready to hit the road and to take a vacation. It’s usually one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and this year will likely still be busy.

Gas prices are near all-time highs. The economy is a little bit stagnant. Even with that, we all know everyone likes to get out and enjoy a summer vacation especially around Memorial Day. And after the last couple of years of having to shelter in place on and off, we are all ready to get outside and enjoy doing things with friends and family. As we saw last week, our temperatures were approaching mid-summer temperatures already.

So as you prepare to hit the road and travel this year, it’s important to remember a few things to help make your trip a safe and enjoyable one.

First of all, make sure you have your car serviced before you hit the highway. If it’s time for an oil change, get it done. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Check your headlights, windshield wipers, air filters and engine to make sure everything is in good order.

Then, make sure you have some basic tools, a spare tire and a jack just in case you have a flat tire. Make sure to have your cell phones charged up so that if you have car trouble, you can call for help. And make sure to have some cold water in a cooler.

Make a plan for your trip before you leave. Leave plenty of driving time to account for traffic and other issues that might arise. If you’re going to be on the road for more than 8 to 12 hours, make plans to stop for rest.

And please, buckle up your seatbelt.

