After 50, all birthdays and personal holidays (Mother’s Day) should be celebrated with longevity and great cheer. I suggest one month for birthdays and one week for personal holidays.

A few years ago, while celebrating my week long Mother’s Day personal holiday, I heard this song ‘Dear Mama’. Nowhere in all my musical ramblings would I have connected this to hip-hop (rap). It made sense! The grammar was understandable! It was not littered with cursing! The narrative expressed love and appreciation for the writer’s mother. I fell in love with the song. Prior to that, my choice was prison over listening to hip-hop!

Bits and pieces from ‘Dear Mama’

I finally understand

For a woman it ain’t easy trying to raise a man

You always was committed

A poor single mother on welfare, tell me how you did it

There’s no way I can pay you back

But the plan is to show you that I understand

You are appreciated

Lady, don’t you know we love you (Dear Mama)

Sweet lady, place no one above you

Sweet lady, don’t you know we love you?

I love payin’ rent when the rent’s due

I hope you got the diamond necklace that I sent you

Cause when I was low you was there for me

And never left me alone, because you cared for me

And I could see you comin’ home from work late

You’re in the kitchen, tryin to fix us a hot plate –

But now the road got rough, you’re alone

Tryin’ to raise two bad kids on your own

And there’s no way I can pay you back

Buy my plan is to show you that I understand

You are appreciated

When I was sick as a little kid

To keep me happy there’s no limit to the things you did

And all my childhood memories

Are full of all the sweet things you did for me

And I appreciated how you raised me

And all the extra love you gave me

Sweet Lady, Don’t you know we love you (Dear Mama)

You must listen to it while celebrating your mother throughout the year. It pairs well with ice cream (Sweet Magnolia) or Sauvignon Blanc. Nothing but happiness can exist in the presence of good wine or ice cream and music.

Emma Rebecca is a resident of Newton and published author.