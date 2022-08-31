﻿When the rains were coming down recently, I kept hearing my daddy saying, “If the Lord’s willing, and the creek don’t rise.” Well, the creek literally rose in a number of places, but of particular note for me was a little creek on Turkey Creek Road that my grandaddy Marshall Hollingsworth always told me was part of Riser Creek. I don’t know if he was correct in that, but, I never questioned him. He liked silence, and I liked being with him. He believed in kids being seen and not heard, but I think he really just believed that about people in general.

While I drove around the county looking at flood waters, washouts, and, later, road crews making repairs over the last two weeks, I had some time to think about the influence of growing up in Newton County, enjoying the simple life, and my papaw. Here’s just a scattering.

I was a Laura Ingalls Wilder fanatic, so I named that creek Plum Creek and stayed on its banks many afternoons in the summer. It’s amazing that my grandmother would let me, my brother, and my cousin Chris (Hoss Hollingsworth) play in that creek without supervision, but she did. Her only admonishment was to stay out of the “gray rocks” and leave the cows alone. Yes, we played in the same stream the cows waded through. We also stood underneath the wooden bridge with no rails that crossed that little creek. My great aunt Sarah Hollingsworth, a chronic worrier, was always afraid a car was going to go off the side and land on us. If one had landed on us, chances are it would have been my great-grandfather James Oberion Hollingsworth’s vehicle. I call him by both names because I literally never remember hearing him called anything but Paw. Paw was known for running up and down Turkey Creek Road when it was just a dirt road at a pretty good clip in his land barge circa 1970 Ford LTD. My grandmother would never speak ill of her father in law, but she would tell us, “When you see Paw on the road, get in the ditch.”

His son, the aforementioned Marshall, also stirred up a dust. He ran a motor grader for the county in addition to keeping his little farm that fed and clothed his family for many years. Seeing Newton County road crews out working to clean up what rains destroyed reminded me of seeing him coming in hot and dusty from smoothing out the dirt roads (better for his daddy to drive at top speed) to his second job - the farm. Every afternoon he came home in those work clothes filled with red clay dust and sat down on the cement steps of the front porch. Granny always had a bottled Coke waiting for him. I sat close as he said a little about his day. The best part of the exchange was the moment he handed me his black metal lunchbox without a word passed between the two of us. Inside there was always a snack of peanut butter and marshmallow on saltines. He always had enough left for his three grandkids every time. My Granny would have fixed us the same snack, but those crackers were only good if they came from Papaw’s lunch box. He always magically had enough left over for us to get one each. I wonder how that happened?

As soon as that snack was over and my Uncle Raymond came home from his job at MDOT the ritual of feeding the cows began. I only recall those days as being early fall. There would be about an hour’s worth of daylight left when we three grandkids would pile on that old wooden trailer after Papaw or Uncle Raymond had hooked it up to Big John or Little John. Chris gave those John Deere tractors names because he truly loved them and liked to talk about all they could do. I just liked the jostling ride to the pasture sitting on a stack of hay that made me the queen of all I surveyed or Laura Ingalls Wilder in a covered wagon on the prairie.

I loved going to the pasture and feeding those cows. I don’t remember any of them ever having names. I think we knew not to get attached. What we were feeding every afternoon usually disappeared out the pasture and came back in big brown boxes from Myers Processing. As a kid who asked my fair share of questions, I never questioned this process too much. I think I liked sloppy joes too much to ask the tough questions.

I just enjoyed putting out that hay and feeding range cubes and listening to the few words that came from grandfather. Those were REAL hayrides I enjoyed nearly every day. Even if my mama saw me riding on that hay pile as dangerous, my papaw never made me climb down or told me I couldn’t ride. Since I just became a grandparent, I see how that worked. My mama may not have liked it, but my papaw loved it. He didn’t spoil me with toys. He spoiled me with his time and attention even when he was at work. My mama didn’t dare take that away from either of us.

Now, my grandson Daxton, who is 18 months old and loves cows, took a trip down Turkey Road and Pine Bluff Road with me a few weeks ago. We looked for some real live cows. I like to think he enjoyed it. If repeating “cow” and mooing for a solid 45 minutes is any indication, he was entertained. I know I sure was. I just wish I could put him in a trailer and take him out to feed the cows. He might love it as much as I did.

Maybe I’ll just take Daxton down to the creek next time. We’ll wade that water, eat some peanut butter crackers, and not say much - just be.