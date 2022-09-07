﻿Last Tuesday night, citizens of Newton didn’t come out to vote in large numbers, but those that did were decidedly in favor of the city enacting the resort status ordinance that allows restaurants and hotels to serve alcoholic beverages to patrons.

Though results have not been certified, the tally ran 176 for the resort status and 38 against.

Known as the “resort status” ordinance created by the state legislature, it allows cities and towns to vote on having liquor sales by the glass in restaurants and hotels within the city limits. Under state law, Newton cannot establish an ordinance to permit liquor stores because it does not meet the population requirement established by the state legislature. Decatur, which voted to bring in liquor stores last year, does not fall under the population restrictions because it is the county seat. Resort status allows restaurants to sell drinks with meals during the same hours in which local businesses can sell beer and light wines. It also allows for hotels to offer a complimentary drink with a food bar-type happy hour.

Mayor Antonio Hoye and Alderman Michael Hillie both expressed their gratitude to voters for coming out in favor of the measure.

“I’m so glad that the citizens saw that we have a vision,” Hillie said. “I just want to thank the voters for voicing their opinion.”

Mayor Antonio Hoye said he believes the resort status will aid in the attraction of new businesses to the town. “First, I want to thank everybody that came out to vote,” Hoye said. “This will help attract new businesses and make our city more attractive for chain restaurants like Chili’s and Applebee’s. We would also love to add attractions to our downtown area. This may encourage them to open a physical eatery with adult beverages in our city.”

Several years ago, the sale of beer and light wines in restaurants was approved in Newton. The resort status restaurant’s ability to sell mixed drinks like margaritas and higher alcoholic content wines with meals.

For Zack Garvin’s co-owner Aaron Brown, Tuesday night’s vote means a win for his business and clientele. In the past, Brown said he has fielded numerous inquiries about alcoholic beverages and wines with meals particularly from out of town guests who did not know those drinks were unavailable. Because so many restaurants in larger towns have those higher alcoholic drinks available, out of town customers are often surprised that they can’t order wine with their steak dinner. “It’s pretty much everywhere you go,” Brown said. “We do get questions about why we don’t serve drinks, wine particularly. Steak and wine are a common combination.”

“It will help us expand our business just based on previous feedback that we’ve received,” Brown said. “I feel like we can do this and do it safely and do it well. I’m completely invested in this city. This is something we can provide so people aren’t having to travel to Jackson or Meridian.”

Brown said he had already begun to make some plans in hopes the ordinance would pass, but he had tried not to get too far ahead in the process. As of last week he said he was in communication with city attorney Brian Mayo in determining the city’s next steps and working on getting all the proper licenses and permits.

“I didn’t do a ton of planning because I didn’t want to get the cart before the horse,” Brown said, “but we’re ready to get started.”

Brown has already contemplated expansions and renovations to accommodate serving mixed drinks and wine. He’s also excited about the expansion of his bottom line.

“It will help us do a lot of things we’ve wanted to do for a while,” Brown said. “We would love to expand our serving area and improve our kitchens.” And, if he expands those things that means adding more employees, he added.

Once he gets through the permitting process, Brown said he will start slowly building drink menus offering only one or two options of mixed drinks and wine at first. This will allow him to gather feedback as to what customers want.

As to the timing of when he will be able to begin, Brown said he is hopeful that Garvin’s will be offering a drink menu by Thanksgiving.