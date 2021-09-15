In the last few meetings of the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen, there has been a lot of talk about reaching out the youth of our community.

I think it’s safe to say that everyone wants to see the youth of our community stay safe and out of trouble. However, no one really knows what to do.

Honestly, there’s not going to be a silver bullet solution for this problem. It’s going to take a lot of different things to turn the tide.

One thing that would be great to see would be some kind of youth center that could help children and teens receive mentoring from our elders along with meeting their needs both physically, mentally and spiritually.

Right now, there is a group that is in the planning stages of trying to develop this center. It would be a place that is not sponsored by a city or government, but it would be hopefully that could be built and supported through donations to help reach the community and county’s youth.

I hope that I will be able to share more with you as the process goes along.

But this only one piece to the puzzle. Our community and county needs others to step up to the plate to help our community. No one has to do it all, but we all can do something to help each other and to help make our community safer and better.

